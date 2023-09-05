Man faces homicide by intoxication charge following deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after being involved in a crash that claimed the life of one woman on Bell Road Monday night.

Adan Gonzales, 34, attempted a curve, failed, and veered left into oncoming traffic at around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Gonzales then collided head-on with another vehicle, killing Juliana Chuc, 68, who was a passenger inside. The driver and the vehicle’s other passenger were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, Gonzales had been driving erratically before the crash.

Gonzales was found lying on the ground at the scene and admitted to drinking five beers. Police said his speech was slurred. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Gonzales will be charged upon his release.

