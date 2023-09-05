Man faces homicide by intoxication charge following deadly crash

Police said Gonzales was found lying on the ground at the scene and admitted to drinking five beers.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after being involved in a crash that claimed the life of one woman on Bell Road Monday night.

Adan Gonzales, 34, attempted a curve, failed, and veered left into oncoming traffic at around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Gonzales then collided head-on with another vehicle, killing Juliana Chuc, 68, who was a passenger inside. The driver and the vehicle’s other passenger were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, Gonzales had been driving erratically before the crash.

Gonzales was found lying on the ground at the scene and admitted to drinking five beers. Police said his speech was slurred. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Gonzales will be charged upon his release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern...
First Alert Forecast: Monitoring a strong storm threat for Wednesday
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Man accused of holding woman, two children hostage inside Goodlettsville apartment
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

gun show
Regulation to eliminate ‘gun show loophole’ proposed by Biden administration
Severe threat area with threats
First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Lt. Kenny Hudson, is “recovering well” from his injuries sustained during the Glass Creek...
Mt. Juliet firefighter injured battling blaze returns home
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the...
Tennessee breaks top 10 in AP College Football Poll