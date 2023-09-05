Man charged with touching 9-year-old niece inappropriately while boating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) and the Department of Child Services (DCS) were called to investigate video evidence of a man inappropriately touching his niece during a boat trip over the Labor Day weekend.

According to the arrest report from MNPD, a 9-year-old girl was hanging out on her uncle’s boat with a group of her friends when one of the girls noticed the uncle becoming “very handsy and oddly obsessing over” his niece throughout the day. The uncle is identified as 48-year-old Thomas Holcomb.

The witness told officers that at one point, Holcomb even took the girl into a room inside the boat, the report states. The witness said that’s when she confronted Holcomb on his “unacceptable” behavior, to which he replied he was only helping her change.

The report describes the witness observing Holcomb leaning against his 9-year-old niece and rubbing her arms and legs while she was sitting on the kitchen counter. The witness began recording and the video allegedly shows Holcomb’s hands underneath her clothing, rubbing her buttocks. Another witness corroborated the story and added that Holcomb sometimes kisses his niece, the report states.

During interviews with MNPD and DCS, Holcomb denied touching the girl inappropriately but explained he was merely helping her deal with growing pains. The 9-year-old explained to a DCS worker that the way Holcomb touched her made her uncomfortable, according to the report.

Officers had enough evidence to arrest Holcomb and charge him with aggravated sexual battery. He is set to appear in court on Monday, September 11.

