Loveless Cafe offering free biscuits for year, here’s how you can win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Free delicious carbs for a year? That’s what one Nashville cafe is offering during National Biscuit Month.

The Loveless Cafe is bringing back the Golden Biscuit: a promotion where someone can win a year’s worth of their biscuits.

Here’s how it works:

Visit any participating locations and purchase a Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix to receive a special Golden Biscuit chocolate bar.

Open the chocolate bar and look for the prize ticket.

Redeem your prize at the point of purchase.

Win ✨FREE✨ Loveless Cafe Biscuits for a year! Golden Biscuit is BACK starting tomorrow!! 🏆 To celebrate National Biscuit Month, we are teaming up with local stores to spread the love and win big! Click the photos for details! pic.twitter.com/6prEq3uDv9 — Loveless Cafe (@LovelessCafe) September 5, 2023

