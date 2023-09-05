Loveless Cafe offering free biscuits for year, here’s how you can win
“To celebrate National Biscuit Month, we are teaming up with local stores to spread the love and win big!”
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Free delicious carbs for a year? That’s what one Nashville cafe is offering during National Biscuit Month.
The Loveless Cafe is bringing back the Golden Biscuit: a promotion where someone can win a year’s worth of their biscuits.
Here’s how it works:
- Visit any participating locations and purchase a Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix to receive a special Golden Biscuit chocolate bar.
- Open the chocolate bar and look for the prize ticket.
- Redeem your prize at the point of purchase.
