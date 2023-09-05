Goodlettsville apartment complex evacuated after possible hostage situation

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in a Goodlettsville apartment complex were evacuated on Saturday night because of a possible hostage situation.

Residents at the Summerfield Place Apartments said they heard yelling, gun shots and then police rushed them out of the area.

“It was just frightening and when I saw the police, I was like oh no,” Linda Brown said.

Brown said that feeling of fear lasted for hours. She said it started when she and her sister heard people arguing.

“I heard some people hollering outside so I got up, looked out my window and saw a car light on and knew it was the lady upstairs,” Linda’s sister said.

“I just laid back down and went back to bed and heard some more arguing, and then it got a lot louder and after a while something went pop, and I didn’t get up to look,” Linda’s sister said.

Previous coverage Man accused of holding drunk woman, two children hostage inside Goodlettsville apartment

Police said they got a call from a man inside the Summerfield Place apartment saying someone held him at gun point.

“There were a bunch of police car lights I saw go by through the curtains of my window and I thought OK, they’re just seeing what was going on,” Linda’s sister said.

The man told police he drove a drunk woman home, a man came out of that home, pointed a gun at him and started shootings as he drove off. Minutes later police told residents to leave.

“There was a police lady that came to tell us that we needed to evacuate, there was a hostage situation,” Linda’s sister said.

Police said the man held the drunk woman and her child hostage, before coming out and getting arrested.

“It was very confusing and upsetting that we had to leave at that time in the morning,” Linda’s sister said.

Although they were out of their apartment for over three hours, the Browns said they’re happy no one got hurt.

Police said the shooter is being charged with aggravated assault several other charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.