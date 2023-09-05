First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact some in the Nashville area through Wednesday. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Wednesday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This evening, areas of rain and thunderstorms will gradually diminish. The low will be in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY -- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A few strong - severe storms will be possible across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Some rain and storms are possible during the morning. This will play a factor in how strong the widespread the afternoon development will be. Be prepared for damaging wind gusts. A couple may produce small hail. Downpours can be expected with any & all storms.

Showers and storms diminish Wednesday evening as the severe threat ends with the passage of the front. The high Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Severe threat area with threats (WSMV)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Variably cloudy weather is likely Thursday and Friday with the high in the mid to upper 80s.

FANTASTIC WEEKEND AND MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with lower humidity. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Fair sky with an isolated shower or two and highs in the upper 80s.

