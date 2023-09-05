First Alert Forecast: Unsettled next couple of days, with a few strong - severe storms Wednesday

A couple cold fronts will set the stage for a cooler and less humid weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact some in the Nashville area this afternoon.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. It’ll be hot & humid with highs in the upper 80s and lowermost 90s.

This evening, areas of rain will gradually diminish.

WEDNESDAY -- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

A few strong-severe thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday throughout Middle Tennessee &...
A few strong-severe thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday throughout Middle Tennessee & southern Kentucky.(WSMV)

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A few strong - severe storms will be possible across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky during the afternoon and evening. Some could contain damaging wind gusts. A couple may produce small hail. Downpours can be expected with any & all storms.

Showers and storms diminish Wednesday evening as the severe threat ends.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Variably cloudy weather is likely Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will be somewhat cooler. Friday through this coming weekend looks even cooler and less humid.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

