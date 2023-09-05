First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of a couple of strong to isolated severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Today will feature a few more clouds and a shower and storm in the afternoon and evening. Any storm could bring a good downpour with it, but there is no severe weather threat expected today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 today.

More pop-up showers and storms will develop throughout the day tomorrow, and any storm could be accompanied by strong, damaging wind.

Rain exits early on Thursday. It will be seasonably hot with a high in the upper 80s. Friday will be partly sunny, cooler and less humid. The high will be in the mid-80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

This weekend looks gorgeous! It will be cooler during the afternoons and mornings. Humidity will be quite a bit lower, too. Morning lows are in the low 60s and afternoon highs are in the mid-80s. More nice weather with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid-80s.

