East Nashville house fire injures firefighter and leaves neighbor with questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Video obtained by WSMV4 shows an East Nashville home fire that left a firefighter injured and a neighborhood in awe.

Neighbors said the home was under renovation, and that they’d watched people work on it for months. A witness said within minutes, the entire structure was destroyed.

“Flames were just shooting out of the front and even back door too,” John Mcelhiney said.

Mcelhiney, who lives mere feet away, said he had no idea what was happening.

“I noticed that my neighbor was sprinting through my yard towards my front door, which was very unusual,” Mcelhiney said. “I came out on my front porch to see what the excitement was about, and he pointed saying the house next door was on fire.”

When firefighters arrived, the home was nearly engulfed in fire. Officials said a firefighter was injured after falling through the door and was rushed out for treatment.

Mcelhiney said he still couldn’t believe how close he was to the flames while remaining completely clueless.

“That’s how quickly a fire can be so dangerous,” Mcelhiney said. “You could be right next door and you don’t even know it.”

The home was empty at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.