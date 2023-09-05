Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead of a ticket. (Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead of a ticket.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy recently stopped the driver for speeding. The driver, however, was in tears, and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges.

Body-camera video from the deputy shows the driver saying, “Can I have a hug? I need a hug,” through tears.

The deputy agrees, and the driver steps out of the car to give the deputy a big hug.

“I promise you, it’s gonna get better,” the deputy tells the driver.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about the incident, but wrote alongside the video, “Sometimes all you need is a hug.”

“The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern...
First Alert Forecast: Monitoring a strong storm threat for Wednesday
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Man accused of holding woman, two children hostage inside Goodlettsville apartment
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

A Virginia firefighter injured in a crash while responding to a fire seven weeks ago has died....
Firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire dies weeks later
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities expand search area for convicted killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison
A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time
gun show
Regulation to eliminate ‘gun show loophole’ proposed by Biden administration