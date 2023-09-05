Coffee shop rallies for Mt. Juliet employee severely hurt in motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just Love Coffee Cafe in Mt. Juliet is raising money for an employee who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash.

Brent Gilbert, 21, was hit while riding his motorcycle in Bowling Green last Tuesday, according to Bowling Green Police.

He was airlifted to a Nashville hospital with life-threatening injuries, including a broken spine, ribs, pelvis, both arms and a leg. He did not suffer any brain damage.

Gilbert’s mother said he is still on a ventilator, and now the fluid in his lungs has turned into pneumonia. He is in critical condition but stable.

Gilbert worked seasonally at Just Love Coffee Cafe for the last year or so, his general manager Andrew Ellis said. The coffee shop started a GoFundMe for him and his family. They are also donating $3 of every bag of coffee beans purchased in the month of September to his recovery efforts.

“Our name isn’t ‘Just Love’ just for the ‘cuz of it,” Ellis said. “We truly believe in community and helping and loving one another, just being a human being to each other. That’s really what Brent embraced.”

Gilbert worked in the kitchen, where Ellis said he had a great work ethic.

“Everyone seriously loved Brent. He was always such fun to work with,” Ellis said. “He made us laugh. He was charismatic.”

Gilbert has undergone multiple surgeries, most recently on his pelvis. He will be in the hospital for at least two weeks, according to Ellis. That will be followed by months of rehabilitation to regain mobility.

To donate to Gilbert’s GoFundMe, follow this link.

