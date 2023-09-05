Clarksville neighbors to discuss enhancing road safety near schools

The mayor said one sidewalk project is 40 years overdue.
The mayor said some students are having to walk along a ditch to get to school.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville neighbors are getting ready to discuss two projects that would help make roads safer near schools.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts revealed some elementary school students are having to navigate treacherous paths to get to class.

“Right now some of the children are having to walk in a ditch line or on the side of the road to get to school. The school system is doing a good job of providing the bus service. Nevertheless, we want to give them a safe path to school from those growing neighborhoods,” said Mayor Pitts.

City leaders are working to get funds from the Federal Transportation Alternative Program to help pay for two sidewalks near schools. Mayor Pitts said one of those sidewalk projects is 40 years overdue.

The project is aimed at making the area for Byrns Darden Elementary School safer by constructing sidewalks on Peachers Mill, spanning from Dale Terrace to Providence Boulevard.

One mom said the city needs to do more than add sidewalks. She wants to see more flashing lights and signs to encourage drivers to pay more attention while traveling through that school zone.

“I feel scared for them. Because a lot of the drivers, they go so fast, and they don’t realize that this here is in fact a school,” said Rosalee Lugo.

There will be a public meeting where neighbors will discuss this sidewalk project. The meeting is Tuesday, September 5, from 3-4 p.m. at the Clarksville Street Department.

