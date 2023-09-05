Businesses host Labor Day block party outside Belcourt Theater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several businesses in Nashville came together on Monday to host a block party outside the Belcourt Theater in Hillsboro Village.

The event is hosted by AB Hillsboro Village.

There’s live music, food trucks, local shops and much more.

Organizers expect 3,000 people to attend the block party on Monday.

It’s free to attend, or you can make a $20 donation to the Belcourt Theater, but you must get tickets through AB’s website.

“As Nashville natives, we grew up in this area, and Hillsboro Village was the heart of music for Music City from way back when ,at the Belcourt in the 30s, when the Grand Ole Opry broadcasted at the Belcourt Theater, and we thought it would be a great idea to have a block party, bring the community together and enjoy a little music,” Allen Van Mol, one of the co-owners of AB Hillsboro Village, said.

The block party lasts until 11 p.m.

AB Hillsboro Village hopes this becomes an annual event.

