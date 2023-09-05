Broadway Bridge expected to reopen this week
Broadway was closed for two months while crews replaced the bridge built in 1948.
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Broadway Bridge is expected to reopen later this week after being closed to replace the structure.
The original timeline for the bridge closure was July 7 until Sept. 7. Crews replaced the structure during the closure.
Following the closure, work crews are expected to finish the remaining projects like sidewalks, bridge railing and lighting installation.
All work on the bridge replacement project is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, according to TDOT. The new bridge replaces the one originally built in 1948.
The bridge will have three lanes traveling in each direction upon completion and a eight-foot median in the center.
