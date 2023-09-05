1 injured in shooting at North Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike on Monday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the shooting occurred at 8:53 p.m. at Overlook Ridge Apartments, located at 2400 Buena Vista Pike. The shooting happened outside an apartment. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

