1 injured in shooting at North Nashville apartment
Police said the shooting occurred outside at the Overlook Ridge Apartments just before 9 p.m.
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike on Monday night, Metro Nashville Police said.
Police said the shooting occurred at 8:53 p.m. at Overlook Ridge Apartments, located at 2400 Buena Vista Pike. The shooting happened outside an apartment. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.