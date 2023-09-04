TWRA offers ‘First Fish Award’ for your first big catch

It’s free to get this award from the TWRA.
TWRA offers ‘First Fish Award’ for your first big catch
TWRA offers ‘First Fish Award’ for your first big catch(TWRA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Capturing memories is an important part of life and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is helping anglers in Tennessee do just that.

The TWRA is offering a First Fish Award, which allows those to commemorate the first fish they ever catch in the Volunteer State.

“The award recognizes this special moment with a frameable certificate identifying the angler, the fish caught, and other details of that moment. Size of the fish and age of the angler has no bearing, only that the fish is their first, and that it was caught in Tennessee,” TWRA said.

Here’s how you can get your First Fish Award:

  • Online: This method uses a pdf file which can be used to fill out and print a first fish award at home.
  • By Mail: If you would like to receive a first fish award by mail then simply fill out the online .pdf form provided here and return it to the TWRA Fisheries Management Division at the address on the form (instructions included). This award will be filled out, printed, signed by the Chief of Fisheries, and mailed to the angler.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Older woman found dead in water
Woman found dead in body of water outside Nashville apartment complex, police say
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
Man crashes car at CVS, terrorizes store
Man attacks South Nashville CVS store after crashing car into tree
Woman jumps into a river, police say
Woman runs from police, jumps into river, authorities say
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase this week

Latest News

Vols unveil new jerseys for Condredge Holloway
COVID-19 surges across the Southeast U.S.
Stolen credit cards at Franklin gym have members on high alert
Stolen credit cards at Franklin gym have members on high alert
Dog dies in Hendersonville house fire
Spring Hill urges residents to conserve water