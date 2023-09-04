Tennessee COVID-19 cases rise more than 30%, CDC says

Alabama is the only state in the U.S. with a substantial change in the past week, according to the CDC.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control reports Tennessee, through Aug. 26, has seen a more than 30% increase in COVID-19 cases diagnosed at emergency department (ED) visits.

This has the Volunteer State marked as moderate in terms of the percentage of ED visits with diagnosed COVID-19 along with Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Florida.

Alabama is the only state in the U.S. with a substantial change in the past week, according to the CDC. Tennessee has 3.1% of ED visits diagnosed as COVID-19.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports the state has seen an increase of 7,652 new cases from Aug. 19-26.

