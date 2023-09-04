Teen charged in Knoxville shooting, police say

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once, according to Erland.
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs(Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17 year old girl has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after a man was shot in the 2400 block of Coker Avenue Monday morning, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m., Erland said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once, according to Erland. That man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is in serious condition, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl was taken into custody by police and also charged with prohibited possession of a handgun, Erland said. The shooting is under investigation.

