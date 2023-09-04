Stolen credit cards at Franklin gym have members on high alert

Police say credit cards were stolen from a locker room at a Franklin gym.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police say someone stole credit card information from a gym in Franklin.

Police say they’re looking for two people after the pair allegedly stole credit cards from the locker room of this gym.

Wendy Birckle says she comes to this Lifetime Athletic every morning.

Police say they used credit cards stolen from a gym locker to buy $2,000 in gift cards at Sam’s Club.

Birckle says it’s a part of her routine to keep her things safe, ”I just keep everything in my pouch and keep it with me. Cause I don’t want my things stolen.”

She says this has happened at the gym before.

“Just keep your stuff with you. Don’t bring that much stuff. You don’t need that much. Bring your drink, bring your bag keep it with you,” she said.

Another gym member says he always takes precautions, ”I always just keep my locker locked and then they do a pretty good job as far as when people ask to open a locker cause they forgot their combination, asking for ID and like what’s in there.”

The gym said they couldn’t confirm this happened at their location. They added they were not notified by police or the alleged victim, but they did say they send out safety reminders to gym members via email periodically.

