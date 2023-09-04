Spring Hill urges residents to conserve water amid system’s mechanical issues

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) – The City of Spring Hill is urging residents to temporarily conserve water and only use it for essential purposes as it handles a mechanical issue with the city’s water system.

Spring Hill said it is “kindly requesting all residents to temporarily suspend non-essential water usage, including irrigation activities” until further notice. The city issued the advisory as a result of unforeseen mechanical issues with the municipal and regional water system, which requires immediate attention to fix.

“We understand the importance of maintaining lawns and gardens, and the City is taking proactive steps to ensure the swift resolution of these mechanical issues,” Spring Hill officials said in a media release. “By temporarily halting irrigation, we can conserve water resources and expedite the repair process, minimizing the likelihood of additional restrictions to our users.”

The city apologized for the inconvenience.

