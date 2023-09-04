Motorcyclist left with life-threatening injuries after Nashville crash
A car hit the motorcyclist as it was turning, according to MNPD.
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries following a crash Sunday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said a Chevrolet Impala was turning left when they hit the motorcycle at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Taylor Road. The motorcyclist was transported to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.
It’s unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.
