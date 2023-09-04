Man shot in stomach after altercation in Nashville, police say

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the abdomen in Nashville early Sunday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

A preliminary investigation shows the man was shot at about 3:30 a.m. after an altercation somewhere in Nashville. The victim ran away after being shot and was found in front of his apartment at 545 Summer Place. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

