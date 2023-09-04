Man hit, killed by car on Lebanon Pike

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was hit by a car and killed while attempting to cross the street Sunday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the man was attempting to cross the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Tyler Drive in an area not designated as a crosswalk. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene, according to police.

There are currently no charges against the driver.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.