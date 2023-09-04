Man dies after hit by Jeep on Murfreesboro Pike

The man was trying to cross the road when he was hit.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he was hit by a car Sunday morning on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said around 10:45 a.m., A 52-year-old man tried to cross Murfreesboro Pike. The driver of a Jeep tried to avoid the crash but hit the man and ended up on the grass median, police said.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

Police said the driver of the Jeep showed no signs of alcohol impairment.

