Man accused of holding drunk woman, two children hostage inside Goodlettsville apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a man and holding a woman and her two children hostage inside a Goodlettsville apartment, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to an alleged hostage situation call Saturday night at the Summerfield Place Apartments on Moss Trail.

At the scene, a man told officers that when he arrived at the apartment complex, 34-year-old Alphonso Fields held him at gunpoint. The victim told police he was driving a woman home after she became too drunk to drive.

The man said Fields threatened to shoot him several times and demanded everyone leave the area. The man returned to his car without the woman and told police he watched Fields fire two shots in his direction as he drove away, according to the report.

After speaking with the male victim, officers on the scene called out to residents to exit the building. The woman and two children came out of the apartment, followed by Fields shortly after.

Police took Fields into custody and searched the empty apartment, discovering a handgun with three rounds missing in a toilet tank.

The woman told police Fields lived in the home with her and her two children and that she doesn’t remember details of the incident or if Fields fired a gun due to her level of intoxication.

Police investigated Fields’ criminal history, which revealed a prior 12-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter and murder in the second degree in 2016.

Fields is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

