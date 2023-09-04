First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a mostly dry holiday weekend, rain and some thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday for possible severe storms.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

Tonight, will be mostly clear with some areas of patchy fog possible, low in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds and a few more showers and storms. Rain chance, 40%. A few of these thundershowers will linger into the evening, too.

FIRST ALERT Weather DAY WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day . Spotty showers and storms will develop throughout the day. A few could be accompanied by strong, damaging wind. Be sure to have two ways to receive weather alerts. The First Alert Weather app is an excellent one. A NOAA Weather radio is another very good option.

A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern Kentucky. (WSMV)

END OF WORK WEEK WEATHER:

Rain exits early on Thursday. It will be seasonably hot with a high in the upper 80s.

Friday will be partly sunny, cooler and less humid. The high will be in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

This weekend looks gorgeous! It will be cooler during the afternoons and mornings. Humidity will be quite a bit lower, too. Morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

More nice weather with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.