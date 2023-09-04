First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase this week

Some strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heat continues for Labor Day today before a cool down later this week with some rain and storms.

It will remain hot and humid across the Midstate today with high temperatures in the low 90s. There is a small rain chance today for areas in western Middle Tennessee, but most everyone will stay dry.

Rain chances increase as we head into tomorrow and the middle of the week. Tuesday, rain chances will mainly stay west of I-65 in the morning and early afternoon hours.

Rain and storms will return by the middle of the week.
More widespread rain returns Wednesday and Thursday. We could see a few thunderstorms mixed in, too. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side on Wednesday, so we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. This rain comes in with a fontal system that will also bring some cooler temperatures. Highs for the middle to end of the week will fall back into the 80s.

We dry out by Friday and into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be below average in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday with some cool mornings starting off in the upper 50s to low 60s.

