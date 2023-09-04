First Alert Forecast: Monitoring a strong storm threat for Wednesday

Much cooler and less humid weather’s on the way for this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This Labor Day afternoon will be hot and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

THIS WEEK:

Today will continue to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s for most, but the “feels like” temperature will top off in the mid-upper 90s.

Isolated showers will continue developing, with the best chance along the Tennessee River. Even Nashville could receive a passing shower or two this afternoon.

Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds and a few more showers and storms. Rain chance, 40%. A few of these thundershowers will linger into the evening, too

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Spotty showers and storms will develop through the day. A few could be accompanied by strong, damaging wind. Be sure to have two ways to receive weather alerts. The First Alert Weather app is an excellent one. A NOAA Weather radio is another very good option.

Rain exits early on Thursday.

Friday will be cooler and less humid.

A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern...
A few strong - severe storms will be possible on Wednesday across the Mid State and southern Kentucky.(WSMV)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

This weekend looks absolutely gorgeous! It’ll be cooler during the afternoons and mornings. Humidity will be quite a bit lower, too.

