Fanatics offers jersey promotion in 4 states along with new sports betting app

Eligible app users can win upwards of $150 that will go toward an official jersey when they bet $50 or more.
Fanatics launches new sports betting app, jersey promotion
Fanatics launches new sports betting app, jersey promotion(Fanatics)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fanatics has announced a new sports betting app and a new promotion to go along with it.

Sports fans and bettors alike can download the new Fanatics Sportsbook to make a bet that will go toward a new jersey. From now until Sept. 18, new users can bet $50 or more to earn $150 in FanCash.

To receive the award during the promotion period, users must be at least 21 years of get and must place a qualifying wager of at least $50 on any event with odds of -500 or longer.

The offer is only valid for users in Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee who created an account on or after Sept. 1.

The retail company took to Instagram to announce the app’s launch earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Older woman found dead in water
Woman found dead in body of water outside Nashville apartment complex, police say
Man crashes car at CVS, terrorizes store
Man attacks South Nashville CVS store after crashing car into tree
Woman jumps into a river, police say
Woman runs from police, jumps into river, authorities say
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
Carmen Acosta, 9, was last seen in Jefferson City near Coile Road on Saturday evening.
Missing Jefferson City girl found safe

Latest News

Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting, police say
Firefighters work to put out fires in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Dog dies in Hendersonville house fire
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Man shot in stomach after altercation in Nashville, police say
FILE
Motorcyclist left with life-threatening injuries after Nashville crash