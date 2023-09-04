Elderly Bellevue woman found lifeless in neighborhood pond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of an elderly woman was found lifeless in the water near the edge of Bellevue neighborhood pond on Sunday morning.

Neighbors, who live in the Woodbury Apartment Complex, said the situation doesn’t add up.

“For this to happen, it’s quite a shock to everybody,” said George Ducas, a neighbor. “We just got a text from the board, which I’m on here at Woodbury, saying someone had slipped and drowned in one of the little ponds we have.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a family member told them the 84-year-old woman routinely liked to go for walks to get exercise.

The woman’s flip-flops were found placed near the edge of the pond and police said it looks like she may have been attempting to put her feet in the water.

“No one even comes close to those ponds,” Ducas said. “They are just something we look at from afar. I don’t even think they are deep enough to swim in so I’m not really sure how this could have happened quite honestly. It’s just sort of a mystery at this point.”

Ducas wasn’t the only neighbor who had questions. His friend and fellow neighborhood board member said they were also shocked at the news.

“We have a no swimming sign and I’ve never seen anyone in the pond so it’s rather surprising,” the neighbor and board member said.

Police said it’s unknown if the woman slipped and fell into the pond or if she suffered a medical emergency.

“You don’t know what happened. I mean those ponds are sort of on a little hill and we don’t have great balances in our 80s perhaps so maybe that played a role I don’t know,” Ducas said. “It was a very sad morning. We’re just hoping that family is okay, we’re sending them our thoughts and prayers.”

