Dog dies in Hendersonville house fire

No residents were hurt in the fires, according to the fire department.
Firefighters work to put out fires in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Firefighters work to put out fires in Hendersonville, Tennessee.(Hendersonville Fire Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – It was a busy Sunday for the Hendersonville Fire Department after two house fires sparked in separate incidents and killed a family pet.

Photos posted by the department show the firefighters working to put out the flames at two homes — one in the afternoon on Indian Lake Road and another in the evening off New Shackle Island Road. A dog died in one of the house fires, the department said, while no residents were hurt.

Sumner County emergency personnel helped provide medical support at both incidents.

Yesterday was a busy day for members at HFD…..two fires at different times and different locations….B shift Engine 4...

Posted by Hendersonville Fire Department (TN) - Official Site on Monday, September 4, 2023
