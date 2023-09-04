Dog dies in Hendersonville house fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – It was a busy Sunday for the Hendersonville Fire Department after two house fires sparked in separate incidents and killed a family pet.

Photos posted by the department show the firefighters working to put out the flames at two homes — one in the afternoon on Indian Lake Road and another in the evening off New Shackle Island Road. A dog died in one of the house fires, the department said, while no residents were hurt.

Sumner County emergency personnel helped provide medical support at both incidents.

Firefighters work to put out fires in Hendersonville, Tennessee. (Hendersonville Fire Department)

