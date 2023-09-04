Dog dies in Hendersonville house fire
No residents were hurt in the fires, according to the fire department.
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – It was a busy Sunday for the Hendersonville Fire Department after two house fires sparked in separate incidents and killed a family pet.
Photos posted by the department show the firefighters working to put out the flames at two homes — one in the afternoon on Indian Lake Road and another in the evening off New Shackle Island Road. A dog died in one of the house fires, the department said, while no residents were hurt.
Sumner County emergency personnel helped provide medical support at both incidents.
