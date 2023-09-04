1 in critical condition after shooting near Cayce Homes neighborhood

Police have not arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting near the Cayce Homes neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 on Summer Place between South 5th and 6th streets.

Police said they have not arrested anyone in connection to this shooting.

