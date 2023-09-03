Woman found dead in body of water outside Nashville apartment complex, police say
Police said the woman’s body was found in the water near the Woodbury Apartments.
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An older woman was found lifeless in a body of water outside the Woodbury Apartments Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
A drowning call was reported to police at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Police are unsure how the woman ended up in the water.
The woman’s death is under investigation, but it has been ruled a drowning by police until the Medical Examiner’s Office can confirm.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
