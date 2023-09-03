Woman found dead in body of water outside Nashville apartment complex, police say

Police said the woman’s body was found in the water near the Woodbury Apartments.
Older woman found dead in water
Older woman found dead in water(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An older woman was found lifeless in a body of water outside the Woodbury Apartments Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A drowning call was reported to police at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Police are unsure how the woman ended up in the water.

The woman’s death is under investigation, but it has been ruled a drowning by police until the Medical Examiner’s Office can confirm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

