‘This was the beginning of our story’: Couple holds wedding ceremony in college classroom

A couple got married in one of the classrooms at the University of Denver campus. (SOURCE: KUSA)
By KUSA staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) – Most schools across the country are closed for Labor Day weekend, but one classroom in Denver was in session Saturday for a special wedding ceremony between two alumni.

Trevor and Lexxa Bazley tied the knot in Room 300 of the Daniels College of Business on the University of Denver campus.

The classroom is where the two met for the first time.

“The fact that we met in accounting class, and actually Trevor’s parents met in accounting class as well kind of coincidentally, it’s the most beautiful coincidence I think I’ve ever experienced,” Lexxa Bazley said.

Officiating the wedding was a group effort. Four of the couple’s close friends took turns reading throughout the ceremony.

The bride and groom said they wanted their ceremony at the university because it’s where their love story started.

“This was the beginning of our story,” Trevor Bazley said. “This is where we met. We were strangers before stepping foot in this classroom.”

The special wedding spot has more meaning to the groom than just love at first sight. The business school is also where Trevor Bazley’s father taught for over 30 years.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Older woman found dead in water
Woman found dead in body of water outside Nashville apartment complex, police say
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Williamson County
Woman jumps into a river, police say
Woman runs from police, jumps into river, authorities say
Man crashes car at CVS, terrorizes store
Man attacks South Nashville CVS store after crashing car into tree

Latest News

Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple...
1 dead and 5 injured, including children, in Atlanta house shooting
FILE - A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown.
Minnesota prison on emergency lockdown after about 100 inmates ‘refuse’ to return to cells
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
This image released by Sony Pictures Entertainment shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "The...
‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records
FILE - A farmer holds wheat in a granary on a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine,...
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkey’s president