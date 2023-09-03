Teen dies after officer-involved shooting, TBI investigating

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old in Chattanooga is dead after police officers shot him.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a report of domestic assault in the 1900 block of South Kelley Street on Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the teen who was armed with a gun, according to TBI. The teen stayed inside his home and didn’t “comply with verbal commands,” TBI said.

The Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) was called, and police began trying to negotiate with the teen to get him to surrender.

TBI said the situation escalated and officers shot and killed the teen. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI is investigating to find out what caused the escalation.

