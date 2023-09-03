Man attacks South Nashville CVS store after crashing car into tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man allegedly crashed his car into a tree in a CVS parking lot, then went into the store terrorizing and destroying while customers and employees hid inside.

The incident happened at the CVS store along Harding Place on Wednesday evening around 6 p.m.

Ben Nachowitz, a customer at the store at the time of the incident, witnessed the incident.

Nachowitz was getting his monthly prescription when he said he noticed a bunch of the store’s products were thrown everywhere.

“A bunch of cosmetics and lipstick were all over and drinks [were] on the floor and I was like ‘this doesn’t look right.’” Nachowitz said. “Then I look behind me and I see a completely totaled car and I kind of put two and two together and thought ‘Did that just come straight through the front door?’”

A CVS employee clarified with WSMV that the man crashed his car into a tree, ran into the store, and started destroying everything. As the man was allegedly terrorizing the store, the employee said everyone, including customers, ran to the back of the store to hide.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood and goes to that CVS said she’s now worried she may face what those other customers experienced.

“I work in this neighborhood, and I live in this neighborhood,” Katey Smith said. “This is my CVS so it’s just shocking to hear that this would happen in our own neighborhood.”

Employees said the car was towed away and the man, who seemed to be under some sort of influence, was arrested.

“To just walk into a random CVS and destroy everything…I mean who knows what else he would do,” Nachowitz said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.