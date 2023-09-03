First Alert Forecast: Staying hot the next several days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Labor Day weekend will continue to sizzle with temperatures in the 90s and increased humidity levels.

Today, expect high temperatures to once again be in the 90s with plenty of sunshine to go around. It will feel a little humid outside, too. That warmer than normal weather will continue into Monday (Labor Day), as well. 90s will stick around into early next week. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Temperatures will hover above average for the next several days. (none)

We will see a little relief come by the middle of the week. A frontal system will bring us some scattered rain and thunderstorms and cool our temperatures back off into the mid 80s-- where we should be for this time of the year-- by Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will stay in the middle 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will feature temperatures around 87º with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

