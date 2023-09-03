First Alert Forecast: Mainly dry and hot for Labor Day

Only an isolated shower is possible on Labor Day
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Labor Day will be hot with highs in the lower 90s for many

Partly cloudy skies can be expected tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by daybreak.

Hot and humid conditions with just an isolated shower chance are expected on Monday.
Labor Day will be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance of an isolated shower especially in the afternoon along the Tennessee River.

Tuesday is the last day around 90 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, but most of the rain holds off until Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front pressing toward the Mid State will bring pop-up thundershowers to some on Wednesday. Scattered rain and storms can be expected on Thursday. Highs both days will be in the 80s.

There’s a small chance of a lingering shower early Friday, otherwise, our weather will be improving. Friday and Saturday will feature highs in the middle 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a gorgeous, mostly sunny day.

