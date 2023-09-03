Colorado man wanted for bank robbery arrested in Putnam Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Colorado man wanted for a bank robbery in Colorado Springs was arrested on Friday in Putnam County.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was given information that Jerry Robert Stubbins was in the Putnam County area.

Stubbins was wanted after he robbed an ENT Credit Union and escaped with $20,000, on Aug. 25.

After receiving information Stubbins was in town, PCSO released a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) for Stubbins who was driving a silver minivan.

On Friday, Sept. 1, PCSO deputies found a vehicle that matched Stubbins outside a Dollar General on North Washington Avenue.

Stubbins was arrested and charged with felony fugitive from justice. He is being held without bond and has a court date on Sept. 6.

