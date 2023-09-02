Woman runs from police, jumps into river, authorities say

WILLIAMSPORT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and jumping into the river, according to the Maury County Fire Department.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to Williamsport Pike at the Duck River Boat Ramp for reports of a woman who fled from police as a man was arrested. Maury County officials deployed boats, a drone and officers on the ground to locate the woman.

The drone detected heat signatures in a heavily forested area, but authorities said it had just picked up several deer.

The woman was located by ground units at around 11:30 p.m. in a nearby field and was taken into custody.

