Woman runs from police, jumps into river, authorities say

Maury County officials deployed boats, a drone and officers on the ground to locate the woman.
Woman jumps into a river, police say
Woman jumps into a river, police say(Maury County Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLIAMSPORT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and jumping into the river, according to the Maury County Fire Department.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to Williamsport Pike at the Duck River Boat Ramp for reports of a woman who fled from police as a man was arrested. Maury County officials deployed boats, a drone and officers on the ground to locate the woman.

The drone detected heat signatures in a heavily forested area, but authorities said it had just picked up several deer.

The woman was located by ground units at around 11:30 p.m. in a nearby field and was taken into custody.

