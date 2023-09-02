Tennessee set to kick off its season against Virginia

Coming off its best season in two decades Saturday, No. 12 Tennessee kicks off its 2023 campaign against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Saturday marks the start of year three for Tennessee’s Josh Heupel as head coach of the Volunteers.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday marks the start of year three for Tennessee’s Josh Heupel as head coach of the Volunteers. It also marks the first time since the 2021 season that Joe Milton III is the undisputed starting quarterback for the Vols.

Coming off its best season in two decades Saturday, No. 12 Tennessee kicks off its 2023 campaign against the Virginia Cavaliers.

UT will look to improve to 3-0 in season openers under Heupel after defeating Ball State (59-10) in 2022 and Bowling Green (38-6) in 2021.

21 minutes prior to kick off the Cavs and Vols will hold a moment of silence to remember three Virginia players who were killed in a tragic shooting in Nov. 2022. Virginia will also place roses on their one-, 15-, and 41-yard lines to honor those players. Tennessee will wear those numbers as decals on their helmets.

Tennessee and Virginia start the season at noon ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

