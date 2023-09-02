One dead in Springfield rollover crash

The woman was in her early 20s, according to Smokey Barn News.
Rollover crash in Springfield
Rollover crash in Springfield(Smokey Barn News)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is dead, and a man was taken to a hospital following a rollover crash in Springfield, Smokey Barn News (SBN) reports.

The crash was reported at around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Highway 49, according to SBN. A woman in her early 20s was left in critical condition and was given CPR but “ultimately succumbed to her injuries,” Robertson County EMS Director Brent Dyer told SBN.

A man also in his early 20s was taken to a local hospital while in stable condition. His current condition is unknown.

Two utility poles were damaged during the crash, causing outages in the area. Power was restored after authorities conducted a crash investigation and cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

