One dead in Springfield rollover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is dead, and a man was taken to a hospital following a rollover crash in Springfield, Smokey Barn News (SBN) reports.

The crash was reported at around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Highway 49, according to SBN. A woman in her early 20s was left in critical condition and was given CPR but “ultimately succumbed to her injuries,” Robertson County EMS Director Brent Dyer told SBN.

A man also in his early 20s was taken to a local hospital while in stable condition. His current condition is unknown.

Two utility poles were damaged during the crash, causing outages in the area. Power was restored after authorities conducted a crash investigation and cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

