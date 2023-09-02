Multi-vehicle crash causes I-65 South closure in Robertson Co.
A five-car-pile-up caused Interstate 65 to close Friday night, according to Smokey Barn News.
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A five-car-pile-up in Robertson County shut down a portion of Interstate 65 South for an extended period, Smokey Barn News reports.
The crash happened just above Highway 25 at around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Robertson County officials told SBN that of the seven people involved in the crash, three were taken to local hospitals and are reportedly in stable condition.
A portion of I-65 was closed but has since reopened, according to SBN.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.