First Alert Forecast: A Hot Labor Day Weekend

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for many on Sunday and Monday
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’ll be hot and a bit humid for Sunday and Labor Day

THE REST OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Other than a few clouds, it will be a quiet night across the Mid State with lows in the 60s.

Sunday will be a toasty day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected. It’ll be a great day for outdoor plans!

Labor Day will be hot with highs in the lower 90s for many.
Labor Day will be hot with highs in the lower 90s for many.(wsmv)

Labor day will also feature lower 90s for many, and it’ll feel a bit hotter with the humidity factored in. Partly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected for most. An isolated shower is possible along the TN river.

NEXT WEEK:

The low 90s will hang around through the middle of the week. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. On both days, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Thursday and Friday will feature scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves toward the Mid State. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out Thursday. Temperatures on both days will top out in the upper 80s.

By Saturday, drier conditions are expected. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s and the humidity will drop behind the cold front.

