First Alert Forecast: Heating up for Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heat and humidity return for the holiday weekend and stick around for most of next week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

HOT HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s today with noticeably higher humidity. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s.

It will stay warm in the low 90s for Sunday, too. Monday (Labor Day) will be the hottest day of the 7-day forecast with a high of 93º in Nashville and a little humid outside. Plenty of sunshine all weekend long with very little to no rain in the forecast.

Turning hotter for the holiday weekend. (none)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

STAYING HOT NEXT WEEK:

The low 90s will hang around for early next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day. We will stay pretty dry, too. A very small rain chance is in the forecast for the middle to end of the week. Lows will be around 70º.

We may see a little relief by Friday as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.