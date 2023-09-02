Clarksville road shut down after 3-vehicle crash with injuries

Clarksville police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Clarksville Police Car
Clarksville Police Car(Clarksville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and two vehicles.

On Saturday, just before 2:30 p.m., a crash happened at the intersection of Trenton Road at Meriweather Road.

The status of the injuries is not known, but police said they do not appear to be life-threatening.

Trenton Road was shut down completely until 3:41 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Williamson County
Nissan Stadium is ready for the Vols season opener against Virginia.
Vol Walk, SEC Nation & more: Things to know ahead of Vols game in Nashville
FILE
Smyrna man killed in single-car crash on I-24
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says

Latest News

Labor Day will be hot with highs in the lower 90s for many.
First Alert Forecast: A Hot Labor Day Weekend
Woman jumps into a river, police say
Woman runs from police, jumps into river, authorities say
Rollover crash in Springfield
One dead in Springfield rollover crash
The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2.
Tennessee secures win over Virginia, 49-13