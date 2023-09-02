Clarksville road shut down after 3-vehicle crash with injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and two vehicles.

On Saturday, just before 2:30 p.m., a crash happened at the intersection of Trenton Road at Meriweather Road.

The status of the injuries is not known, but police said they do not appear to be life-threatening.

Trenton Road was shut down completely until 3:41 p.m.

