Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Williamson County
Police investigation preventing student drop offs in Murfreesboro
Man surrenders after hours-long standoff, accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Murfreesboro townhouse
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
Boy shot in mouth, suspect arrested after running to North Nashville library
Boy shot in mouth, suspect arrested after running to North Nashville library

Latest News

A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator
A woman dies in a house explosion in Williamson County, a man crashes a stolen ambulance on...
Friday evening news update
FILE - A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background,...
Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign