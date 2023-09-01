Whiskey Jam moves to Whiskey Row

Whiskey Jam events will now take place in Downtown Nashville at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row.
Whiskey Jam at Whiskey Row logos
Whiskey Jam at Whiskey Row logos(Whiskey Jam and Whiskey Row)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a whiskey match made in heaven. Whiskey Jam will be moving from Winners Bar & Grill in Midtown to Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Downtown Nashville.

Beginning Sept. 18, Whiskey Jam’s regular Monday and Thursday events will take place at their new location.

“The downtown area is the epicenter of our city when it comes to energy, excitement and most importantly music,” Whiskey Jam released in a statement on Instagram. “So we’re honored to bring our event, which has been established over more than a dozen years and 875 shows, into the heart of Nashville.”

Whiskey Jam said there will be no events on Sept. 4, 7, 11 or 14.

Whiskey Jam hosts free events for fans to listen to new country artists play original music. Some notable musicians that have played Whiskey Jam include Megan Maroney, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Brad Paisley and many more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation preventing student drop offs in Murfreesboro
Man surrenders after hours-long standoff, accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Murfreesboro townhouse
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Caught on camera: Toddler escapes Hendersonville daycare with employees in same room
Video shows state trooper runs red light, narrowly avoids colliding with Nashville school bus
Video shows state trooper run red light, narrowly avoid collision with Nashville school bus
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air...
No charges applied in deadly shooting at Antioch auto shop
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Report: Tennessee city ranks among dirtiest in America

Latest News

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Williamson County
Woman dead after home explosion in Williamson County
FILE
Smyrna man killed in single-car crash on I-24
One person died after a home exploded in Williamson County
Home Explosion