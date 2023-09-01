Whiskey Jam moves to Whiskey Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a whiskey match made in heaven. Whiskey Jam will be moving from Winners Bar & Grill in Midtown to Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Downtown Nashville.

Beginning Sept. 18, Whiskey Jam’s regular Monday and Thursday events will take place at their new location.

“The downtown area is the epicenter of our city when it comes to energy, excitement and most importantly music,” Whiskey Jam released in a statement on Instagram. “So we’re honored to bring our event, which has been established over more than a dozen years and 875 shows, into the heart of Nashville.”

Whiskey Jam said there will be no events on Sept. 4, 7, 11 or 14.

Whiskey Jam hosts free events for fans to listen to new country artists play original music. Some notable musicians that have played Whiskey Jam include Megan Maroney, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Brad Paisley and many more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.