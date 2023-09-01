Water main break affects traffic, reduces pressure in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A water main break at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and McGavock Pike closed several lanes of traffic Thursday night.

Those lanes were still closed Friday morning.

Metro Water Services said a break in a 48″ water main is to blame.

Inbound traffic on Elm Hill Pike was reduced to one lane at McGavock Pike but all outbound lanes remained open.

The turning lane toward town on McGavock Pike was also closed.

People who live in Donelson or by the airport still have water provided through a smaller, 36″ water main.

The water department said it could mean reduced water pressure for customers as water demand increases.

Because of the pipe’s size, Metro Water said repairs will have to be done by a contractor.

The severity of the break and repair timeline are unknown.

