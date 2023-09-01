Vol Walk, SEC Nation & more: Things to know ahead of Vols game in Nashville

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Volunteers will be running through the T in Nashville on Saturday morning as they kick off their 2023 football campaign against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The sold-out contest at Nissan Stadium will be filled to the brim with college football excitement for the 11 a.m. kickoff.

Tennessee Vols in Nashville Coverage:
Tennessee’s season opener sold out at Nissan Stadium
SEC Nation coming to Nashville as Vols open season at Nissan Stadium

Here’s a look at what you can expect from the gameday festivities in Nashville:

  • SEC Nation / Marty & McGee: 8 a.m. CT – Set located on Lower Broadway between 4th Ave. & Rep. John Lewis Way
  • Vol Village Opens: 8:00 a.m. CT – Located on Victory Ave. (South End of Stadium)
  • Vol Walk: 8:45 a.m. CT – South 2nd St. (East Side of Stadium)
  • Gates Open: 9 a.m. CT
  • Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 10:53 a.m. CT
  • National Anthem – 10:56 a.m. CT
  • Broadcast Begins – 11:00 a.m. CT
  • Vols Run Through the T – 11:04 a.m. CT
  • Kickoff – 11:07 a.m. CT

“We are thrilled to announce this Saturday’s game is officially sold out,” Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, said. “We are excited to welcome the tens of thousands of fans to Nissan Stadium for what promises to be an exciting and memorable matchup between these two outstanding programs.”

