Sumner Co. Schools approves bid for new bleachers

Construction is scheduled to begin next week.
Inspector deems bleachers at three Sumner Co. high schools unsafe
Inspector deems bleachers at three Sumner Co. high schools unsafe
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County school board has approved a bid for replacement bleachers at Beech High School and White House High School.

According to the Director of Schools for Sumner County, the bleachers are scheduled to be installed the second week of September, with the goal for them to be ready in time for each school’s Friday night football games. The old collapsed bleachers were demolished.

Inspector deems bleachers at three Sumner Co. high schools unsafe
Bleachers collapse due to severe weather at Beech High School

Langford also announced the school board will be addressing the current state of each athletic facility in the county.

“I have invited each high school principal, athletic director, head football coach, track coach, and community members from each high school to be a part of a planning team to make recommendations for new bleachers and facility upgrades on each of our high school campuses, Langford said.

Their recommendations will be discussed with the board during the October meeting.

